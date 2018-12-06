ATLANTIC CITY — A woman remains in serious condition after being struck by a driver on drugs, police said Thursday.
At 4:15 p.m., Wednesday, officers responded to Michigan and Arctic avenues for a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle. Police said the victim, a 63-year-old woman from Hornell, New York, was walking on the sidewalk when she was hit by the van.
She was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's City Campus. Police described her injuries as serious.
Driver Mario Macellari, 52, of Tuckerton, was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated assault, assault by auto, DWI, reckless driving, careless driving and being an unlicensed driver.
Officer Joseph Bereheiko conducted a series of tests and determined Macellari was under the influence of narcotics while driving, police said.
Macellari is being held in the Atlantic County jail in Mays Landing.
