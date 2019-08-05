MILLVILLE — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car as he walked along West Main Street Saturday morning, according to the Millville Police Department.
Nykola Kudla, 68, of Millville, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police responded to West Main Street near the intersection of Nabb Avenue at approximately 6:47 a.m. on August 3. A preliminary investigation showed a car driven by a 24-year-old Bridgeton woman was travelling westbound when it entered the shoulder of the road and struck Kudla, according to police. The car then crossed both lanes of traffic and overturned, coming to rest in a farm field.
All passengers of the car refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.
