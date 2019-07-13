ATLANTIC CITY — A 64-year-old pedestrian died Thursday from injuries she sustained when struck by a car on Atlantic Avenue last weekend.
Police did not release the identity of the woman who died from the crash.
The woman was struck by a car around 10:57 p.m. on July 6 when crossing the street in the middle of 1200 block of Atlantic Avenue. The driver, a 23 year old woman from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, immediately stopped her vehicle and police responded to the scene.
The pedestrian was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with serious injuries, police said.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Accident Investigations Section at 609-347-5744 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.
