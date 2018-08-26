PLEASANTVILLE — A pedestrian was struck and killed on the Atlantic City Expressway Saturday night, authorities said.
Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a GMC Yukon traveling eastbound near mile marker 5.7 fatally struck a pedestrian and fled the scene, according to a State Police spokesman.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was located a short time after the crash and was taken into custody, police said.
The identity of the driver and pedestrian have not been released by authorities.
It is unclear at this time where the pedestrian was located in the roadway at the time of the crash, police said.
The incident closed all three lanes for just under an hour Saturday night, but two lanes of the roadway were closed for six hours for the investigation.
This investigation is ongoing.
This story is developing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.