A pedestrian attempting to cross the White Horse Pike in Galloway Township was struck and killed Saturday night.
The Galloway Township Police Department identified the victim as Mariya Grechko, 68, of Williamstown, Gloucester County, in a news release. Around 8:32 p.m. Saturday, Grechko attempted to cross at the intersection of South Sixth Ave. and East White Horse Pike when she was struck by a westbound Toyota Sienna driven by Robert Grover, 50, of Galloway Township.
Grechko was pronounced dead at the scene. Galloway Township emergency vehicles were on the scene.
The road was closed for two hours.
This is the second time in a week that a pedestrian was killed trying to cross the White Horse Pike, also known as Route 30.
Emilio Portillo-Sanchez, 42, of Lindenwold, Camden County, was struck and killed by a car in the area of Mill Road on Thursday.
Police are asking for information and to contact Officer Ron Gorneau at 609-652-3705 ext. 5095 or Officer Kevin Costa at ext. 5086.
— John Russo
