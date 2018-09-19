A Wallingford, Pennsylvania, man was arrested as a fugitive Saturday by the Avalon police, according to Scott Wahl, the department’s public relations officer. At about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, police received information that Douglas Patton Scott, 38, was wanted, Wahl said.
Scott had an active arrest warrant for stalking and harassment from Media, Pennsylvania, Wahl said. After gathering the facts surrounding the case, a local address where Scott was believed to be staying was provided, he said. A sergeant and a patrolman conducted surveillance on the residence.
They were able to locate Scott and apprehend him without incident, Wahl said. A search of Scott while he was being arrested revealed he was in possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, he said.
In addition to being arrested on a fugitive from justice charge, Scott also was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to voluntarily deliver controlled dangerous substance to law enforcement.
Scott is in the Cape May County jail, awaiting extradition.
— Vincent Jackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.