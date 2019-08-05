LOWER TOWNSHIP — A Pennsylvania man was airlifted to a hospital Monday morning after he drove head-on into another car on Ocean Drive in the Cold Spring section of the township, police said.
Officials were notified of that accident about 10:41 a.m. Upon arrival, police found two vehicles in the northbound lane of the road, both with severe front-end damage and airbags deployed.
A crash investigation determined a tan Kia Sportage, driven by Joseph Anderson, 24, of Ardmore, Pennsylvania, was traveling north on Ocean Drive, approaching a small bridge, when it crossed the center line and struck a white Mercedes Benz driven by Janice Papetti, 62, of Holmdel.
Anderson was removed from his vehicle by firefighters and transported by ambulance to Cape May Court House, where he was airlifted to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, in Atlantic City, for medical evaluation and treatment, according to police.
Papetti and a passenger in Anderson's car were both transported to Cape Regional Medical Center in Middle Township.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
The Erma Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard Fire Department, Wildwood Crest Fire Department, AtlantiCare MICU and Lower Township Rescue all assisted with the collision.
