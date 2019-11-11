EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP - A Pennsylvania man was charged with robbery, assault and weapon offenses after shoplifting more than $500 worth of merchandise and pepper spraying a Home Depot employee, police said.
Stephen A. Krajci, 62, was arrested and sent to the Atlantic County Jail, police said. The information was released on Monday.
At about 9:42 a.m. Sunday, police arrived at Home Depot in the McKee City section of the township regarding a robbery, police said.
An investigation revealed that an adult male attempted to shoplift more than $500 worth of merchandise from the store when he was confronted with a loss prevention officer after bypassing all points of sale, police said.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An attempted strong-arm robbery at a Wawa ended with two people stoppi…
The man assaulted the loss prevention officer by spraying him in the face with pepper spray and fled the scene in a white Toyota 4Runner with a Pennsylvania registration, police said.
The incident was witnessed by an off-duty Ocean City police officer, who was able to provide arriving officers with a description of the vehicle and its license plate number, police said.
The same off-duty Ocean City officer later spotted the suspect vehicle traveling in the Scullville section of the township and notified the police department's communications center, police said.
The off-duty officer followed the vehicle until township officers were able to intercept and stop the vehicle, police said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.