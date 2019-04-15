BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP - A 39-year-old man from Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, was arrested Sunday in connection with the robbery of the M&T Bank on N. Main St., according to news released by Barnegat Police Department Monday.
The robbery occurred on March 29, police said.
Kim Quoc Nguyen was arrested for robbery, terroristic threats and theft and was taken into custody in New Hyde Park, Long Island, N.Y, after a shoot foot pursuit, police said.
Nguyen was identified as the suspect on April 2 after an investigation by Barnegat Police Det. James Purcell, Det. William Hetrick and the Barnegat Police crime reduction unit, police said. At the time, an extradition warrant was issued, however, Nguyen's location was not known.
The search for Nguyen and continuing investigation over the next two weeks took Barnegat officers to several different areas, including South Jersey, Philadelphia and New York City, police said.
Further investigation by Barnegat officers resulted in a vehicle connected to Nguyen being located in Queens, N.Y. The subsequent investigation and surveillance led to Nguyen's discovery and arrest, police said.
Nguyen is currently being held in the Nassau County Correctional Center, pending extradition, police said.
The agencies that provided assistance during the investigation and search for Nguyen included the FBI, New Jersey State Police, Ocean County Sheriff's Department, Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, Philadelphia Police Department, N.Y.P.D.'s 108th Precinct, Nassau County Police Department and the Stafford Township, Linwood and Ocean City police departments.
