WILDWOOD — A Pennsylvania man was arrested and charged with weapons and drug possession charges, police said.
At 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a patrol officer approach a parked car on East Glenwood Avenue. The officer detected the scent of marijuana from the car and a search was executed.
Charles Williams, 19, of Prospect Park, Pennsylvania, was found with suspected drug and marijuana. While searching the car, officers also found a carbine rifle and a loaded large-capacity magazine inside the vehicle.
Williams was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of the large-capacity magazine considered a prohibited weapon in New Jersey and possession of a controlled dangerous substance and marijuana. Williams was sent to the Cape May County jail.
— Lauren Carroll
