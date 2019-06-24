SHIP BOTTOM — A 60-year-old Pennsylvania man died Saturday morning after driving his sedan over 100 mph and crashing into two vehicles stopped at a red light, according to the Ship Bottom Police Department.
According to a release, a man from Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, whose identity has not been released, was driving erratically in a black Toyota down Route 72 toward Long Beach Island at around 6 a.m.
Police from another jurisdiction did not pursue the Toyota, but followed from a safe distance.
As the driver turned and traveled south on Long Beach Boulevard, he crashed into a Ford pickup and a garbage truck stopped at a red light at the intersection of 11th Street and Long Beach Boulevard.
The driver of the Toyota was rushed to the Southern Ocean Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Traffic was shut down for nearly five hours on Long Beach Boulevard from 9th Street to 12th Street.
The accident is still under investigation.
