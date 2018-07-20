OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania man who was rescued from drowning at sea died two days later from health complications related to the incident.
Heriberto Roman, 46, of Ivyland, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead July 12 at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, in Atlantic City.
Police said emergency dispatchers received a call about a bather in distress at an unprotected beach at 10th Street just before 6:30 p.m. on July 10.
Brian Wheelock, an EMT from Parsippany, Morris County, and Eric Gerber, a pastor from Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, aided Roman's son in pulling the man to shore and performed CPR until authorities arrived.
Emergency personnel were able to restore Roman's pulse before he was taken to Shore Medical Center. Roman was later transferred to the Atlantic City hospital. where he remained in critical condition on life support until his death.
The initial investigation indicates the Roman did not know how to swim and entered an unguarded beach along with his son and 12-year-old daughter, authorities said.
At the time, Hurricane Chris was off the coast of North Carolina and caused extremely strong rip currents in the Atlantic Ocean. According to a witness and police, Roman struggled in the waves before going underwater.
The incident remains under investigation.
