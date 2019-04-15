LOWER TOWNSHIP — A Pennsylvania man was charged with driving while intoxicated after he flipped his car, kicked through the windshield, and fled early Sunday morning, police said.
Just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Cape May County dispatch received a call that a driver, since identified as 40-year-old William Douger, of Bensalem, was trapped in an overturned car on Seashore Road in the Erma section of Lower Township.
Police found a 2004 white Ford Explorer resting on its driver's side. Witnesses told police Douger kicked out the windshield and took off on foot. K-9 officers helped in locating him about one mile from the crash site, on a bike path.
Police said an investigation found he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash, and he was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center for a medical evaluation.
Douger also was charged with failure to maintain lane, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, failure to report a motor vehicle accident and reckless driving.
