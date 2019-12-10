MAYS LANDING — A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty on Dec. 4 in connection with 2017 charges of child luring and endangering, according to an announcement by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday.
Dean Leon, 51, of Enola, pleaded guilty to child luring and endangering charges and must serve 10 years in a New Jersey state prison subject to the No Early Release Act, which mandates that the defendant must serve 85% of the sentence, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.
“I want to thank the Somers Point Police Department for their efforts to protect our most vulnerable citizens, our children. As a community, we do not always fully appreciate the number of predators that are seeking to harm them. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is committed to ensuring their safety,” said Tyner in a statement.
According to Tyner, Leon was indicted in August 2017 on these charges:
• Attempt to lure or entice a child by various means
• Endangering the welfare of a child — sexual conduct
• Endangering the welfare of a child — possession of child pornography
• Distribution of obscene material to a minor
• Criminal sexual contact
• Endangering/permitting a child to engage in pornography
Leon was arrested on March 31, 2017, by Somers Point police and charged with aggravated criminal sexual contact and possession of child pornography, regarding a 14-year-old female victim, Tyner said. Leon set up an arrangement online to meet the underage girl with the intention of starting a relationship, Tyner said.
On March 31, 2017, Somers Point police were notified that a man who was engaging in an online relationship with a child was en route from Pennsylvania to arrange a physical meeting for the purpose of sexual contact, Tyner said.
Shortly after receiving this information detectives learned that Leon was actively communicating with the victim via cell phone and was going to meet her at the Somers Point Library, Tyner said.
With this information, detectives then set up to approach Leon upon his arrival to the library, Tyner said. When Leon arrived, he was quickly taken into custody without incident and was initially charged with aggravated criminal sexual contact and possession of child pornography, Tyner said.
Somers Point detectives, assisted by the computer crimes unit of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, conducted further investigation and discovered numerous sexually explicit images and videos of the victim and others on Leon’s phone and through his social media accounts, Tyner said.
Leon remains detained at the Atlantic County jail, Tyner said.
