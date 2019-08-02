BRIDGETON - A Duncansville, Pennsylvania man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Friday for the killing of another Pennsylvania man in 2016 at the Wingate Hotel in Vineland, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said.
Larry Pulcine, 36, of Duncansville, was sentenced to an aggregate term of 50 years prison and must serve 43 years and 9 months before being eligible for parole, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.
The sentence was handed down in Superior Court by Judge Michael J. Silvanio in connection with the Oct. 10, 2016, murder of Ivan Scott Strayer II, of Gallitzin, Pennsylvania, at the Wingate Hotel in Vineland, Webb-McRae said.
In June, a jury found Pulcine guilty of all four counts of the indictment, which included first-degree murder and related firearms offenses, following a three week trial. Webb-McRae said.
Prior to sentencing the defendant, Judge Silvanio denied a motion for a new trial made by defense counsel, Webb-McRae said.
For his conviction of murder, Pulcine was sentenced to 45 years of prison which is subject to the No Early Release Act, which requires he serves 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for release, Webb-McRae said.
Judge Silvanio also sentenced the defendant to a consecutive 5-year term with 3-1/2 years of parole ineligibility for his conviction of unlawful possession of a handgun without a permit, Webb-McRae said.
Strayer, Pulcine, and three other men were at the Wingate Hotel for an extended stay completing work on utility towers in the region, Webb-McRae said. Evidence at the scene showed that Strayer was shot three times by a .40 caliber handgun, she said.
The defendant’s weapon, purchased by him in Pennsylvania and discarded behind the hotel, was identified as the murder weapon, Webb-McRae said.
The incident was jointly investigated by the Vineland Police Department and the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, Webb-McRae said.
