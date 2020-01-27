WILDWOOD — People have already started camping out for tomorrow's rally by President Donald J. Trump.
Attendees are camped along Montgomery Avenue, near the Jumbotron set up in Fox Park, and have been here since early Monday, with quilts, hand warmers, food and lawn chairs, all in the hopes of securing a spot in the convention center.
People walk by and shout "MAGA" or try to start Trump chants.
Cars fly by the Keep America Great flags, beeping, and are met with cheers from the camping visitors.
Neon Orange "No Parking" signs dot the streets around the convention center, as motorists made their way into Wildwood for tomorrow's rally. Billboards and signs welcoming Trump supporters line the main avenue into town and traffic is picking up .
Vendor tucks and port-a-potties are in place out front of the convention center and fencing is up to corral the thousands of attendees expected to show before tomorrow afternoon.
This is a developing story check back for updates.
