EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Two people suffered nonlife threatening injuries after a vehicle overturned on Fire Road on Sunday.
Police responded to Fire Road near the Garden State Parkway entrance around 10:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a two-car crash that resulted in smoke and one of the vehicles flipping over, authorities said.
A Nissan Murano was traveling north on the road and attempted to make a left turn onto the Parkway before entering the path of a Honda Accord traveling south, police said. The cars collided and the Nissan overturned.
Both drivers were taken to local hospitals with nonlife threatening injuries. Police said the road was closed to northbound traffic for about an hour.
The Egg Harbor Township Police Department is investigating the accident.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.