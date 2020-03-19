RICHLAND — Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, dozens of people lined up around Lazy Eye Distillery, wrapping around the building waiting and hoping to get a two-ounce bottle of hand sanitizer.
Some wore masks. Many brought their own mini bottles. All have had trouble finding the product at stores.
"The problem is (the stores) are not putting a cap on anything," said Larry Godfrey, 73, of Vineland. "People that have a lot of money, they're going in and buying everything."
The owners of the distillery — the Kafkalas family — stood behind a folding table at the entrance wearing masks and surgical gloves. They handed out free bottles of hand sanitizer they had made themselves as well as filled bottles people had brought with the distillery-made product. Earlier this week, the family ceased production of vodka and other spirits and got to work making hand sanitizer after seeing the panic buying and other consequences of the spread of COVID-19.
"We were sitting around talking when this started to become a crisis, and thinking about how we could contribute," said Nick Kafkalas Jr. "And it came to our attention that there was a shortage of hand sanitizer. And we are a craft distillery. We make high-proof alcohol, which is the main ingredient in hand sanitizer."
On Facebook, the family announced it would be handing out free bottles and word got out quickly, Kafkalas said, and they hustled to fill 250 to 300 bottles.
"Instead of just closing our doors and trying to sell a couple bottles (of liquor) here and there through delivering or whatever, we decided to just try to do some good," Kafkalas said.
Guy Zompa Jr., owner of Little Water Distillery in Atlantic City had the same idea, and is in the process of obtaining additional ingredients for hand sanitizers in the hopes of handing the product out for free this weekend.
A Facebook post announcing his distillery's intention garnered a lot of attention, he said.
"We started thinking about it last week when we started realizing there was a shortage," Zompa said. "A lot of folks (are) really excited about it, and with good reason."
Little Water is going to use ethanol, the base for their vodka. Zompa has calls in to chemical companies for glycerol and hydrogen peroxide in large batches. The amount of hand sanitizer he can make is contingent on how much of those ingredients he can secure.
"We can set up the bottling line and convert it over within an hour," Zompa said. "It's just a matter of getting the bottles and all the material to get it actually out and into the public's hands."
The public is clamoring for hand sanitizer and other cleaning products as officials and doctors stress disinfecting surfaces and hands to avoid contracting and spreading the new coronavirus.
Patricia Nelson-Sample, 72, of Mays Landing, was lined up at Lazy Eye on Thursday with her sister. She has been considering making her own. She ordered alcohol with a 99% ABV content and is waiting for it to arrive.
"Every time I go (to the store), it's all out," said Nelson-Sample. She said that after having seen on television and Facebook about the free hand sanitizer, "I said 'we have to be there.' I was so excited."
