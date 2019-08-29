WILDWOOD — A blaze Wednesday on Baker Avenue resulted in $50,000 worth of damage, a building being completely shutdown and the occupants relocated, the Fire Department said.
About 12:40 p.m., city firefighters were dispatched to the 400 west block of Baker Avenue for a dwelling fire, Chief Daniel Speigel said.
Firefighters from North Wildwood and Wildwood arrived and found smoke coming from one of the units of a four-unit occupied building, Speigel said.
The fire was quickly put out, with fire damage limited to the room of origin, Speigel said. The unit where the blaze started was not occupied during the incident, he said.
No injuries were reported, Speigel said. Damage is estimated at $50,000, which resulted in the building being completely shut down, and the occupants relocated, he said.
The city Fire Department and the Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office investigated and determined the fire to be accidental, Speigel said. Units were cleared after operating on the scene for about 90 minutes, he said.
Rio Grande, Stone Harbor, West Wildwood and Wildwood Crest covered the city during the incident, Speigel said. Wildwood Crest EMS also came to the fire headquarters, he said. Police assisted with crowd control.
