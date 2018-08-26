MARGATE — About 100 people turned out Sunday evening in front of Lucy the Elephant Sunday for a rally encouraging the city commissioners to pursue rebuilding the city’s boardwalk.
The city’s original boardwalk, built in 1906, was largely destroyed in 1944 during a hurricane. What remained of the boardwalk was swept away in the Ash Wednesday storm of 1962.
On Sunday, organizers from the Margate Boardwalk Committee and supporters of the project, clad in green shirts with the phrase “Rebuild My Boardwalk” on them, talked to residents about the potential benefits for building a boardwalk.
Rich Helfant, executive director of Lucy the Elephant and supporter of the proposed project, told the crowd that a new boardwalk would make use of beach between the bulkhead and the newly constructed dunes, hide the “unsightly” pumps and fallout pipes that have been installed, create easier and safer access to the beach over the new dunes, and take joggers and bicyclists off of the busy Atlantic Avenue.
“It would bring back a sense of community to this wonderful town of Margate,” Helfant said to the crowd. “The Save Lucy Committee whole-heartedly and emphatically supports the initiative to rebuild the Margate Boardwalk.”
The proposed boardwalk would be an extension of the Atlantic City and Ventnor boardwalks and would not include commercial businesses or amusement rides. Instead, the plan would call for some pavilions and restrooms.
No city commissioners attended the rally.
Residents who turned out were impressed by the idea, but remained cautious over how such a large project would be funded.
“I think the city needs other things first — specifically more bulkheading in certain spots,” said Dori Waldman, who has been a resident with her husband, Stan, since 1961. “But a boardwalk would be a very nice addition to the town, … and I think a lot of people here came to (the rally) out of curiosity.”
Stan Waldman said he thinks it’s a good idea because it could raise property values for businesses and homes along the boardwalk.
Glenn Klotz, a member of the Margate Boardwalk Committee, said this will be a long process that will include studies on how to find and apply for grants to help pay for the project.
But first, Klotz said, the project should be put on the ballot for a referendum. He also said the city commission should conduct a survey of second-home owners — who pay taxes but can’t vote on local issues — to see if this is something that many people want.
“There’s no downside to having a boardwalk, but people should give their opinion on this before anything happens,” Klotz told the crowd.
The latest boardwalk expansion project in South Jersey, which extended the Atlantic City Boardwalk beyond Rhode Island Avenue, was paid for in part by a $5 million grant from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.
Suzan Imber, a summer resident in Margate and a volunteer at Lucy the Elephant, said she would be willing to pay extra taxes if it meant the boardwalk could be built.
“I would pay more because I think it would just be a great improvement to Margate,” Imber said.
Joe Kelly, who owns a second home in Margate and is a summer resident, said it’s unnantual for Margate not to have a boardwalk.
“Some of my best childhood memories are from the Atlantic City Boardwalk,” Kelly said. “It just seems unnatural not to have one, and I think you will see support for it.”
Debbie Davidson, who has been a year-round resident for 34 years, said the boardwalk would only help businesses along the beach.
“Lucy would get more business, and the restaurants would have people coming in who were just walking on the boardwalk,” Davidson said. “Parking is also an issue here, so with the boardwalk you could have one place where you could walk up and down the island without having to drive.”
