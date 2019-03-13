Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Flood waters spill into the parking lot of the Bay Park Marina at 54th Street in Avalon. A early spring coastal storm brought wintry conditions to Southern New Jersey, Tuesday March 20, 2018, with high winds, coastal flooding, rain, sleet and snow. Tuesday March 20, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
OCEAN CITY— Tall dune grass covers one of the curb strips outside Mary Haye's residence, and sea shells line her driveway.
Everything on her very green lawn serves one purpose: absorbing flood water and reducing the amount of polluted runoff that enters storm drains.
"They call me the queen of permeable surfaces," Hayes said. "We're built 'flood smart.'"
But her home isn't typical.
Nearly 85 percent of Ocean City consists of roads, sidewalks, driveways, parking lots and other impervious surfaces that water cannot infiltrate, according to 2015 data from the Department of Environmental Protection gathered using Geographic Information System (GIS) tools.
Wetlands, beaches, bays and the ocean were not included in the calculations.
Ocean City is similar to other nearby shore towns, where building booms have left little grass, sand, dirt or other permeable materials to soak up rain. Small lots paired with high real estate values have encouraged people to build out properties to capacity, and now cities are struggling to turn backtrack in the face of a web of competing federal and local zoning regulations.
Almost 78 percent of Atlantic City is impervious cover, and in Margate, it jumps to 91 percent, data show. Overall, 81 percent of the coastal communities in Atlantic and Cape May counties are impervious surface. New Jersey is at 12 percent—and that's still too high, experts say.
Higher percentages mean decreased water quality.
Dr. Chris Obropta, an extension specialist in water resources at Rutgers University, says once a municipality sees above two percent impervious cover, water quality is affected.
But in coastal communities, the problem is two-fold. All that asphalt and pavement amplifies flooding. During storms, there are few spots for water to be absorbed. Overwhelmed storm water infrastructure often cannot push it into the bays fast enough, so water lingers in roadways.
"The water just sits there," Obropta said. "At the shore, your park is your beach... That's where those high percentages come from."
Over the past few years, he has conducted "impervious cover assessments" for several inland communities, where the issue is less severe. About five percent of Hammonton is impervious cover, mostly concentrated in the downtown. There, lots are larger and houses take up a smaller portion of tracts.
On the coast though, overdevelopment has officials looking for ways to add green space wherever possible, often through zoning regulations.
A dog pokes his head out of a vehicle splashing though a flooded Black Horse Pike/ Rt. 322, in West Atlantic City, during the season's first nor'easter in South Jersey. The road was closed further ahead and all vehicles were forced to turn around. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The flooding along Fairmount Avenue, in Atlantic City, which went on for several blocks for several hours, created an attraction during the season's first nor'easter in South Jersey.(VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Shayuar Saifan, Kimberly Marino, Shadmun Epthie and Sharon Chowdhury enjoyed splashing around on flooded Fairmount Avenue in Atlantic City on Saturday. The high water went on for several blocks for several hours during Saturday’s storm.
Many shed their shoes to cross the flooded streets, like Fairmount Avenue, in Atlantic City, where the high water went on for several blocks for several hours, during the season's first nor'easter in South Jersey. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
A tree down and flooding along Fairmount Avenue, in Atlantic City, which went on for several blocks for several hours, during the season's first nor'easter in South Jersey.(VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
A tree down and flooding along Fairmount Avenue, in Atlantic City, which went on for several blocks for several hours, during the season's first nor'easter in South Jersey.(VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The Travel Inn, off the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township, suffered some of the most serious flooding during Saturday’s story. For more photos, go to PressofAC.com.
A vehicle splashing though a flooded Black Horse Pike/ Rt. 322, in West Atlantic City, during the season's first nor'easter in South Jersey. The road was closed and all vehicles were forced to turn around. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Neema Patel looks out the office of the flooded Travel Inn Motel, off the Black Horse Pike, in West Atlantic City, during the season's first nor'easter hits South Jersey. The pike was closed to traffic coming and going into Atlantic City. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
A tree down on flooded Fairmount Avenue, in Atlantic City, where the high water went on for several blocks for several hours, during the season's first nor'easter in South Jersey. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Vehicles encounter a flooded Black Horse Pike/ Rt. 322, in West Atlantic City, during the season's first nor'easter in South Jersey. The road was closed and all vehicles were forced to turn around. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Staying dry while getting in your vehicle was a challenge on flooded Fairmount Avenue, in Atlantic City, where the high water went on for several blocks for several hours, during the season's first nor'easter in South Jersey. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
A vehicle splashes though a flooded Black Horse Pike/ Rt. 322, in West Atlantic City, during the season's first nor'easter in South Jersey. The road was closed and all vehicles were forced to turn around. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Crossing flooded Fairmount Avenue, in Atlantic City, where the high water went on for several blocks for several hours, during the season's first nor'easter in South Jersey. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Kristen Towbin, of Longport, walks through a flooded Madison Avenue, in Longport, during the season's first nor'easter which caused flooding on many streets. Towbin was checking on a property, The Dairy Bar, for a friend. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
In Ocean City, one and two-family homes can have 50 to 70 percent of impervious cover depending on which zone the lot is in, said Zoning Officer Ken Jones.
For at least 15 years, he said, the city has discussed the possibility of requiring driveways be made out of more expensive, permeable pavers. Since 2014, the city has also mandated sod curb strips in most residential areas, after Hayes approached a council members about the issue.
"I'm not saying don't allow development, but you have to be mindful," Hayes said. "If you have a bigger sponge, the water is going to get absorbed."
Cape May City has the least impervious cover of all the coastal communities in Atlantic and Cape May counties (60 percent).
There, the city incentivizes people to incorporate porous materials in their lawns. If a person uses pavers, crushed stone, shells and other permeable matter on their property, they are allotted more impervious coverage, said zoning officer Skip Loughlin.
Stricter rules surrounding demolitions and redevelopment in the city's historic district may also play a role.
But impervious cover ordinances only apply to new construction or redevelopment, and cities can grant variances allowing homeowners to skirt the requirements.
A FEMA rule lets anyone elevating a home with no additional improvements to bypass other local zoning ordinances, said Ocean City Zoning Board Chairman Dick Waddell. He estimates that one in every three applicants looking to raise their house is granted a variance for impervious cover requirements.
That happens in towns across the Jersey Shore.
"You try to be sympathetic to Sandy victims," Waddell said, "... (but) it's kind of one of my hot button issues."
There are solutions outside of enforcing construction codes.
A bill in the state legislature would allow municipalities to set up storm water utilities. Towns could charge property owners a fee based on the amount of impervious surface on their lot, and that money would go toward a fund for improving drainage systems. To reduce the cost, an owner would have to add more permeable cover to their lot.
In Millville, Rutgers has held workshops to teach South Jersey residents how to build rain gardens. The gardens can be constructed on a portion of a person's lawn to capture rain before it hits an impervious surface. The university partners with the New Jersey Water Supply Authority Watershed Protection Program to offer rebates to homeowners that build rain gardens.
"Towns can provide incentives for homeowners to add storm water management," Obropta said.
