The Atlantic City beach will be packed Sunday with concertgoers and summertime revelers!
The gates to the show open at noon, with several acts performing. The final act will be on at 4:15 p.m. No matter what time it is Sunday, the day will be comfortable and dry! Humidity will be remarkably less. Gentle breezes from the northwest in the morning will shift to southwest winds in the afternoon. This will work to sustain that dry feeling. A sea breeze should cool off the crowd by the afternoon as well. Overall, a perfect day for a beach concert; with sunscreen and water, a must!
High pressure builds Sunday, lending a completely nice day for South Jersey — but the system will weaken, shifting northward Monday.
Atmospheric flow will direct tropical moisture northward, giving way to increased humidity and rainfall for the workweek. With a moisture surge and warm front in the beginning of the week, convection — thunderstorms — is a concern as it enhances the risk of flooding. Southerly flow locks the week into a gamble with showers and thunderstorms every day.
Monday will be a dry day accompanied by clouds and sun, but thunderstorms may develop during the night. Cooler temperatures are at the shore with a high of 77.
Tuesday will have that warm front prominently advancing and cause spotty showers that may turn out to be very heavy and cause flooding.
For the first day of August, Wednesday will be active with scattered showers. A cold front will move through and stall throughout the region into Thursday. The area will be placed under southwesterly flow with a persistent high moisture content airmass. Daytime thunderstorms will be a concern Wednesday and the potential for heavy rain is evident yet again. The high will be 87 on the mainland and 83 at the shore. Winds appear to be the strong-est Wednesday.
Thursday is essentially identical. Isolated thunderstorms are expected to move through the region, but partial sunshine is the predominant performance.
Friday does not show a break in the sustained wet weather pattern. The same situation goes for the early weekend.
