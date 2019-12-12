Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A storm system will move out of the Deep South and into the region late Friday into Saturday, bringing two rounds of rain.
It won't look the nicest outside Friday, but it will be dry. Cloud cover will be thick, as a low pressure system moves northward toward us. If you don't like the cold, you'll like Friday morning. Temperatures will be in the 30s to start out, as the thermometer rose overnight after the clouds filled in.
Outdoor activities or exercise will be good for much of the daylight hours. High temperatures on an onshore wind will reach the 50 degree range, right around average for this time of the year.
Rain will develop during the evening commute, between 4 to 7 p.m. It'll be slick traveling, but just take it a little slower and you'll be fine. A steady rain will continue into Friday evening, as low pressure rides essentially up Interstate 95 into the region.
Between 2 a.m. to 4 a.m., the rain will taper off. We'll be in a massive dry slot in the system as it pulls north. That will lead us into morning where at least 80% of it will be dry.
Minor stage coastal flooding will be likely during the Saturday morning high tide, roughly between 8 to 10 a.m. This will just be the "typical" flooding we see where the first block or two of bayside roads can flood. If you usually have to move your cars a block, please do so.
The afternoon could feature a good amount of dry time, too. Back end rain will be knocking on the door step, though. Expect a 2 to 4 hour period of rain sometime between 2 and 8 p.m. I'll hope for later, given that the Atlantic City Christmas Parade will be at 2 p.m.
Otherwise, it'll be a mild day, with daytime highs in the 50s, though it will be a gray day.
Saturday night will dry out and clear out on a strong northwest wind. Temperatures will fall through the 50s and 40s during the evening. However, the lack of a real arctic cold punch will limit cooling. By Sunday morning, lows will be 35-40, which is above average.
Sunday will be a day to get away without the winter coat outside. Crisp air and a partly sunny sky will give it a late November feel, with highs at or just above 50.
Cooler air will settle in for Monday. After starting out in the 20s on the mainland (30s at the shore), we'll get up into the low 40s, as high pressure passes through New England.
As a whole, our weather pattern is pretty benign. Yes, we'll have storms comes through, but it won't be an excessively stormy pattern, like we've had for the first ten or so days of the month. Two or three days of dry weather, with a stormy day or two in between is just what the doctor orders for the winter, and we're doing just fine.
This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.
