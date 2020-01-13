Cape May County Park & Zoo

Chahel Kumar, 9, of Somerset NJ talks to a cheetah at the Cape May County Park & Zoo. April 16 2017. (Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer)

 VIVIANA PERNOT / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Someone hopped the fence and entered the cheetah enclosure at Cape May County Zoo last week, according to the Cape May County Sheriff's Office.

"Needless to say, the cheetahs, Buju & Beenie weren’t amused and luckily ignored him," the office posted on its Facebook page.

The person was not arrested but was issued citations for violations of county ordinances and then removed from the zoo, according to the post.

​Contact: 609-272-7260

cshaw@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressColtShaw

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments