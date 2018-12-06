PETA posts billboard in South Jersey against 7 fishes dinner

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A national animal rights organization is urging South Jersey residents to consider veganism this holiday season with a new billboard.
PETA, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, have purchased a roadside billboard for the month of December, featuring swimming fish next to the words "I'm ME, not MEAT — See the Individual. Go Vegan".
The billboard is on E. Bay Avenue, near Marsha Drive, and sits between a string of seafood restaurants. PETA also said the billboard location in Stafford Township was selected because "many residents are of Italian decent."
Traditionally, Italian-Americans celebrate Christmas Eve with The Feast of the Seven Fishes. The meal can include prepared salted cod, eel, smelts, calamari, mussels, scungilli, and other seafood but often varies due to family recipes.
"Just like humans, fish feel pain and fear and value their own lives—and they deserve our compassion," Colleen O'Brien, vice president of PETA said in a statement. "PETA's billboard encourages everyone to celebrate the holidays with delicious vegan meals that offer some peace on Earth to sensitive fish."
PETA has compiled a list of vegan seafood dishes on its website, PETA.org
