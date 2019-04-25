Flyers remove statue of late singer Kate Smith

FILE - In this May 13, 1975, file photo, Kate Smith sings "God Bless America" before an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff game between the New York Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers in Philadelphia. The New York Yankees have suspended the use of Smith's recording of "God Bless America" during the seventh-inning stretch while they investigate an allegation of racism against the singer. (AP Photo, File)

 The Associated Press

American Legion Post 184 has started an online petition to bring the statue of singer Kate Smith that was removed from the Philadelphia sports complex to Wildwood.

The statue was removed and the Philadelphia Flyers decided to refrain from playing Smith's rendition of "God Bless America" at home games after two songs Smith performed with racist lyrics in the 1930s resurfaced.

The petition, which currently has 203 signatures and a goal of 1,000, claims that the removal of the statue is an "attack" on veterans. It argues the patriotic significance behind the song and does not discuss the allegations of Smith's racism.  

Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano first proposed the idea Monday that the city might see if it can secure the statue. Troiano also said that he will not end the city's longtime tradition of playing Smith's rendition on the boardwalk sound system.

"American Legion Post 184 supports his decision 100%, and we are proud to be residents in a town where the Mayor has integrity and endless support for veterans," the petition states.

