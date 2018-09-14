You may have been spending more money for medications at the pharmacy counter than you needed to because of behind-the-scenes policies that are now being more broadly exposed.
U.S. legislators are calling out long-established “gag clauses” imposed by pharmacy benefit managers that prevent pharmacists from telling patients about cheaper options to their medications, and a law making its way through Congress aims to do away with them for Medicare beneficiaries.
“I can’t imagine a New Jersey senior who wouldn’t be outraged to learn that they may often pay more out-of-pocket for their prescription drugs because their local pharmacist isn’t allowed to tell them about a lower cost option,” Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., said in a statement.
The Know the Lowest Price Act, passed by the U.S. Senate earlier this month, would create more transparency on drug pricing for consumers covered under Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage plans.
The law is designed to help patients find out if it would cost them less to buy medications through their insurance plans, or if it would be cheaper to pay for the medications completely out of pocket. The U.S. House would also have to pass the law before it went to the President for final approval.
In the current sales and reimbursement models for prescription drugs, carried out by pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, or middlemen that determine sale and reimbursement amounts, and insurance companies, he consumers are not always taken into account and are the ones who see the consequences.
A review by researchers of 9.5 million insurance claims in the United States found that nearly 2.2 million of those claims involved overpayments by patients, according to a study published in March in Journal of American Medical Association.
Under “gag clauses,” enforced by pharmacy benefit managers, pharmacists can only tell customers about cheaper out-of-pocket prescription costs if the patient asks for any cheaper options. If they don’t, pharmacists have to stay silent.
If could be the difference between someone paying a $50 co-pay for medication through an insurance plan, or $20 total out-of-pocket.
“I have one pharmacist who always tells the story of a person digging in their pockets or bags to try and find the money to pay the (medication) price,” said Elise Barry, CEO of the New Jersey Pharmacists Association. “But if they don’t ask, the pharmacist has to charge them the higher price shown in the system.”
Experts say these circumstances affect many independent pharmacy businesses, which are likely to contract with pharmacy benefit managers.
Paul W. Goebel, licensed pharmacist and director of the counsel on public policy at New Jersey Society of Health-System Pharmacists, said patients should have more access to drug pricing information so that they can make the best decisions for their treatment plans and financial statuses.
“Cost sharing between insurer and patient is much different than what it was before,” he said. “Back when I was a student, and I did retail 15 years ago, co-payments were, at most, $50 for a 3-month’s supply. Now that’s in the hundreds. Patients have a lot more cost exposure for their care today.”
There may not always be a cheaper out-of-pocket option for a prescription, experts say, but most pharmacists agree they want to alert patients if there is one.
“I think this (law) is a good first step, and it will create awareness for others to know that they have the option of asking if there is an alternative where they can save money,” Barry said. “There are occasions where anyone who is a user of the health care system has to be their own advocate.”
