ATLANTIC CITY — A Philadelphia man has been charged with murder following the death of his younger brother Tuesday at Harrah's Resort, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Friday.

John Villante, 38, was arrested Thursday in Philadelphia.

Security responded to the 11th floor of Harrah's about 3:10 p.m. Tuesday for a medical emergency. Joseph Villante, 32, of Philadelphia, was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was pronounced dead, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

An autopsy by the Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office ruled the cause of death as multiple injuries, including blunt force to the head, and the manner of death as homicide.

Villante is being held in Philadelphia, awaiting extradition proceedings.

The Philadelphia police Homicide Fugitive Squad and the Philadelphia Highway Patrol assisted in the investigation.

