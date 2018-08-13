Preston Bell

Preston Bell, 26, was arrested on Aug. 7 for promoting the prostitution of a 16-year-old juvenile from Indonesia by advertising her for sale on Backpage.com as well as transporting her to and from dates, according to the prosecutor.

A Philadelphia man was charged with promoting prostitution of a minor in Northfield, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

The state moved to detain Bell on Aug. 8 but he was released after a detention hearing, the prosecutor said.

The arrest was the result of a five-month investigation led by Detective Aliya Simnor of the Task Force and is being prosecuted by Chief Assistant Prosecutor Danielle S. Buckley.

