A Philadelphia man was charged with promoting prostitution of a minor in Northfield, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Preston Bell, 26, was arrested on Aug. 7 for promoting the prostitution of a 16-year-old juvenile from Indonesia by advertising her for sale on Backpage.com as well as transporting her to and from dates, according to the prosecutor.
The state moved to detain Bell on Aug. 8 but he was released after a detention hearing, the prosecutor said.
The arrest was the result of a five-month investigation led by Detective Aliya Simnor of the Task Force and is being prosecuted by Chief Assistant Prosecutor Danielle S. Buckley.
