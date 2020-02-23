atlantic county breaking carousel

ABSECON — Police are looking for a driver who hit a pedestrian overnight and left the scene, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the Delilah Road overpass at 12:24 a.m. Sunday to find a 73-year-old Philadelphia man had been hit by a car while walking on the eastbound shoulder of the road. The car, described as a silver SUV that may have been a Honda Pilot, hit the man and continued driving east onto Absecon Boulevard towards Atlantic City, police said. 

Traffic at the scene was slowed for about two hours while the crash was investigated, police said. The Absecon Police Department is asking anyone with knowledge of the accident to call 609-641-0667. Sgt. J. Mazer of the Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.

​Contact: 609-272-7260

cshaw@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressColtShaw

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.

