ABSECON — Police are looking for a driver who hit a pedestrian overnight and left the scene, police said.
Officers were dispatched to the Delilah Road overpass at 12:24 a.m. Sunday to find a 73-year-old Philadelphia man had been hit by a car while walking on the eastbound shoulder of the road. The car, described as a silver SUV that may have been a Honda Pilot, hit the man and continued driving east onto Absecon Boulevard towards Atlantic City, police said.
Traffic at the scene was slowed for about two hours while the crash was investigated, police said. The Absecon Police Department is asking anyone with knowledge of the accident to call 609-641-0667. Sgt. J. Mazer of the Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.