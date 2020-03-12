Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center is closing today for cleaning amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, Fox29 has reported.
There is one confirmed case of the diseased, caused by the new coronavirus, in the city.
“In light of the ongoing coronavirus situation and out of an abundance of caution, the Wells Fargo Center’s facilities are undergoing an extensive cleaning and sanitization on Thursday, March 12," according to a statement from Comcast Corporation. "To facilitate this, non-essential Wells Fargo Center employees are working from home today. Today’s Wells Fargo Center events will be rescheduled. Tickets will be honored for a later date or will be refunded at the point of purchase"
So far, there are 37 patients under investigation in New Jersey, two of whom are in Cumberland County; no cases have been identified in Atlantic and Cape May counties.
There has only been one death in the state - 69-year-old John Brennan, of Little Ferry, Bergen County, died Tuesday.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The state Department of Corrections released information Wednesday about precautions they’re taking to protect inmates and staff during the spread of COVID-19.
Currently, there have been no cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus within the department, according to a release from the DOC. While there are currently no visitor restrictions at facilities, there is a temporary suspension of volunteer entrance.
“The safety of those in our custody and our staff is our top priority,” said Commissioner Marcus O. Hicks. “We are monitoring COVID-19 and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure the well-being of all those who enter our facility.”
There are three DOC facilities in Cumberland County: South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton, Southern State Correctional Facility in Delmont and Bayside State Prison in Leesburg.
Officials have implemented several protocols, including:
- COVID-19 related health screenings at intake of inmates as part of regular health assessments;
- Temperature scans conducted by masked medical staff of all individuals entering our facilities, with follow-up survey questions, as needed, tracking travel activity and contact with individuals impacted by COVID-19
- Restrictions on the transfer of county inmates that present symptoms of illness
- Enhanced sanitization and education efforts to mitigate the spread of germs and increased availability of hand sanitizer to staff and visitors
- Medically supported personal protective equipment, where and when determined to be medically necessary
- Advanced preparation of medical quarantines for impacted inmates to be utilized if prescribed by medical personnel
- Information sharing with county jails
Updates to the visitation policy will be posted to the "Alerts" section of NJDOC.gov, as well as the department’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.
State officials have scheduled a 2 p.m. briefing for the public as cases of COVID-19 continue to climb across the area.
Appearing for the briefing will be Lt. Gov. Shelia Oliver, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, Department of Health Assistant Commissioner Chris Neuwirth, Department of Education Commissioner Dr. Lamont Repollet, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Director of the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness Jared Maples.
During Wednesday’s briefing, officials announced eight new cases of the disease, caused by the novel coronavirus, two of which have not been linked to any known exposure.
Schools across South Jersey are making plans in case the state Department of Health mandates school buildings to close and virtual instruction.
Steven W. Price, superintendent of the Cumberland Regional School District, said in a letter Thursday to parents and staff that there “are still more questions than answers,” but they are working to prevent the disease from coming into the school.
Superintendent Steven W. Price has provided our school community an update regarding Cumberland Regional's plans related to coronavirus/COVID-19. Please see Mr. Price's letter and follow us for further updates as they become available. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/B8uPysEuep— Cumberland Regional (@CRHSD) March 11, 2020
“We are establishing plans to make sure the educational process continues regardless of the school building being opened or closed,” he said. “Most of our process, including instruction and assignments, would be done online.”
Alternative assignments would be available for students with restricted internet access, he said. Also, special education services would continue, officials are coordinating plans to provide nutrition services for eligible students and working to make sure seniors meet graduation requirements.
Adam Sandler at Hard Rock
Hey you guys. We've been looking forward to this upcoming tour for a long time but after a lot of thought we have decided to postpone the March dates. Health officials say that large gatherings should be avoided to help stop or prevent the spread of the coronavirus, so we will—— Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) March 11, 2020
Adam Sandler's March 14 show at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has been postponed. No new date is listed on the venue's website.
Avalon’s Shop-A-Holics event
Originally scheduled for March 12-14 at The Princeton and The Whitebrier in Avalon, the “Avalon Shop-A-Holics Weekend” has been canceled due to the spread of COVID-19. It will not be rescheduled.
Air Force Band Concert in Ocean City
The current tour of the brass ensemble of the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band, including a free show that had been scheduled for March 15 at the Ocean City Music Pier, has been canceled. The city hopes to reschedule the performance at a later date.
Lines on the Pines
The event was scheduled for Sunday at Stockton University.
Reception for HERstory exhibit at Noyes Arts Garage
The reception for the African American Heritage Museum of Southern NJ exhibit, entitled Talking About HERstory, which focuses on dozens of African American South Jersey women, has been postponed from Friday to 1 to 2 p.m. April 11 in the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City.
United States Air Force Heritage Brass Concert postponed
The free concert of the United States Air Force Heritage Brass of the USAF Heritage of American Band, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14, at the Landis Theater in Vineland, has been postponed. They will reschedule all of the band's New Jersey concert dates, and further information will be forthcoming when that happens.
New Jersey Special Olympics basketball championships
The New Jersey Special Olympics basketball championships scheduled to be played in the Wildwoods March 28-29 has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns
