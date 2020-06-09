ATLANTIC CITY — A 21-year-old Philadelphia woman owes her life to her brother, two city firefighters and one member of the Beach Patrol, all of whom saved her from drowning Tuesday, fire Chief Scott Evans said.
Lifeguards were off duty at 6 p.m., and there are signs that state "Danger, No Swimming" because of a notorious jetty, but the Fire Department received a call of people in the water at the beach and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Evans said.
A family from Philadelphia that included a 21-year-old woman, her 14-year-old sister and her brother, whose age was unknown Tuesday night, were swimming, Evans said. He did not have the name of the family.
The brother realized his sisters were caught in a rip current, so he brought his teen sister in to the beach, Evans said.
The brother went back into the water to save his 21-year-old sister, who was unconscious, Evans said. The brother pulled his sister onto the jetty rocks to remove her from the water and to wait for help, Evans said.
Two firefighters and one member of the Beach Patrol arrived on the scene with a personal watercraft, Evans said. The woman was removed from the jetty rocks, and rescuers performed CPR on the beach, after which she regained consciousness.
Another man tried to help the unconscious woman while she was on the jetty, but he slipped and hurt his leg, Evans said. The two sisters and the man who hurt his leg, who was not a family member, were all taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
Ella Fitzpatrick 7, of Tabernacle enjoys the cool ocean water during Memorial day weekend in Atlantic City. NJ. May 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Crowds although a little sparse still came out to the beach during Memorial day weekend in Atlantic City. NJ. May 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Occasional rain and the spread of COVID-19 kept some but not all from South Jersey beaches and boardwalks Saturday. Above, Carolyne Breslin, of Northfield, and Victoria Henry, of Linwood, sit on the sand in Atlantic City. At right, Greg McClure, of Margate, enjoys a cold beer at the Biergarten in Atlantic City.
George Troester works the beach chairs during Memorial day weekend in Atlantic City. NJ. May 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Greg McClure of Margate enjoys a cold beer at the beergarden during Memorial day weekend in Atlantic City. NJ. May 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Noelle and Ed Palmer play with their son Barrett 2, in the water during Memorial day weekend in Atlantic City. NJ. May 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Michelle and Bill Kemnitzet of Atlantic City enjoy the beautiful weather during Memorial day weekend in Atlantic City. NJ. May 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
crowds although a little sparse still came out to the beach and boradwalk even with some stores still closed during Memorial day weekend in Atlantic City. NJ. May 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Cami and John of EHT take a ride on the boardwalkmduring Memorial day weekend in Atlantic City. NJ. May 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Lifeguards Daniel Luong and Tyler Lancaster adhere to the new regulations of wearing masks during the Covid 19 pandemic during Memorial day weekend in Atlantic City. NJ. May 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Stefan Henry of Butler NJ and Gianna Cordivari of Atlantic City enjoy a refreshing drink at the Beergarden during Memorial day weekend in Atlantic City. NJ. May 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Crowds although a little sparse came out to enjoy a beautiful day on the boardwalk and beach during Memorial day weekend in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Crowds although a little sparse came out to enjoy a beautiful day on the boardwalk and beach during Memorial day weekend in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Crowds although a little sparse came out to enjoy a beautiful day on the boardwalk and beach during Memorial day weekend in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Crowds although a little sparse came out to enjoy a beautiful day on the boardwalk and beach during Memorial day weekend in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Crowds although a little sparse came out to enjoy a beautiful day on the boardwalk and beach during Memorial day weekend in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Crowds although a little sparse came out to enjoy a beautiful day on the boardwalk and beach during Memorial day weekend in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Crowds although a little sparse came out to enjoy a beautiful day on the boardwalk and beach during Memorial day weekend in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Crowds although a little sparse came out to enjoy a beautiful day on the boardwalk and beach during Memorial day weekend in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Crowds although a little sparse came out to enjoy a beautiful day on the boardwalk and beach during Memorial day weekend in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Crowds although a little sparse came out to enjoy a beautiful day on the boardwalk and beach during Memorial day weekend in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Crowds although a little sparse came out to enjoy a beautiful day on the boardwalk and beach during Memorial day weekend in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Crowds although a little sparse came out to enjoy a beautiful day on the boardwalk and beach during Memorial day weekend in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Crowds although a little sparse came out to enjoy a beautiful day on the boardwalk and beach during Memorial day weekend in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Crowds although a little sparse came out to enjoy a beautiful day on the boardwalk and beach during Memorial day weekend in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Crowds although a little sparse came out to enjoy a beautiful day on the boardwalk and beach during Memorial day weekend in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Crowds although a little sparse came out to enjoy a beautiful day on the boardwalk and beach during Memorial day weekend in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Crowds although a little sparse came out to enjoy a beautiful day on the boardwalk and beach during Memorial day weekend in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Crowds although a little sparse came out to enjoy a beautiful day on the boardwalk and beach during Memorial day weekend in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Crowds although a little sparse came out to enjoy a beautiful day on the boardwalk and beach during Memorial day weekend in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Crowds although a little sparse came out to enjoy a beautiful day on the boardwalk and beach during Memorial day weekend in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Crowds although a little sparse came out to enjoy a beautiful day on the boardwalk and beach during Memorial day weekend in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Crowds although a little sparse came out to enjoy a beautiful day on the boardwalk and beach during Memorial day weekend in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Crowds although a little sparse came out to enjoy a beautiful day on the boardwalk and beach during Memorial day weekend in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Crowds although a little sparse came out to enjoy a beautiful day on the boardwalk and beach during Memorial day weekend in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Crowds although a little sparse came out to enjoy a beautiful day on the boardwalk and beach during Memorial day weekend in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Crowds although a little sparse came out to enjoy a beautiful day on the boardwalk and beach during Memorial day weekend in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Crowds although a little sparse came out to enjoy a beautiful day on the boardwalk and beach during Memorial day weekend in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Crowds although a little sparse came out to enjoy a beautiful day on the boardwalk and beach during Memorial day weekend in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Crowds although a little sparse came out to enjoy a beautiful day on the boardwalk and beach during Memorial day weekend in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Crowds although a little sparse came out to enjoy a beautiful day on the boardwalk and beach during Memorial day weekend in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Crowds although a little sparse came out to enjoy a beautiful day on the boardwalk and beach during Memorial day weekend in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Crowds although a little sparse came out to enjoy a beautiful day on the boardwalk and beach during Memorial day weekend in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
