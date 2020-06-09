ATLANTIC CITY — A 21-year-old Philadelphia woman owes her life to her brother, two city firefighters and one member of the beach patrol, who saved her from drowning Tuesday at the beach and Martin Luther King Boulevard,  according to Fire Chief Scott Evans.

Lifeguards were off duty at 6 p.m., and there are signs that state "Danger, No Swimming" because of a notorious jetty, but the city department received a call of people in the water at about 6 p.m., Evans said.

A family from Philadelphia that included a 21-year-old woman, her 14-year-old sister and her brother, whose age were unknown Tuesday night, were swimming, Evans said. He did not have the name of the family.

The brother realized his sisters were caught in a rip current, so he brought his juvenile sister in to the beach, Evans said.

The brother went back into water to save his 21-year-old sister, who was unconscious, Evans said. The brother pulled his sister onto the jetty rocks to remove her from the water and to wait for help to come, Evans said.

Two firefighters and one member of the beach patrol arrived on the scene with a jet ski, Evans said. The woman was removed from the jetty rocks, and  CPR was performed on her on the beach, Evans said. She regained consciousness, he said.

Another man tried to help the unconscious woman while she was on the jetty,  but he slipped and hurt his leg, Evans said. The two sisters and the man who hurt his leg, who was not a family member, were all taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, he said.

