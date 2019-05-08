David Montgomery, chairman of the Philadelphia Phillies, died Wednesday morning after five-year battle against cancer, the team confirmed. He was 72.
"I have never known a person with more integrity or who truly cared so much about everyone who worked for the Phillies,” said Bill Giles, the team’s chairman emeritus.
Montgomery started his time with the Phillies in 1971 working in the ticket office and operating the scoreboard, the release said. He worked his way up the front office's ranks in a series of executive roles through the 1980s and 1990s before becoming general partner, president, and CEO of the organization in 1997.
He became the face of the organization during that time, the team said. He oversaw the Phillies' transition from Veterans Stadium to Citizens Bank Park in 2004, as well as some of the team's most successful seasons.
In 2014, Montgomery was diagnosed with cancer and took a leave of absence from his roles as president and CEO later that year before returning in January 2015 as chairman, where he remained active. The new training center at the Phillies' Spring Training complex in Clearwater, Florida was named in his honor last year.
Phillies managing partner John Middleton called Montgomery "one of Philadelphia's most influential business and civic leaders of his generation."
“For 25 years, he has been an invaluable business partner and, more importantly, an invaluable friend," Middleton said. "He was beloved by everyone at the Phillies."
