ATLANTIC CITY — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder David Odubel Herrera was arrested just after 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino following a report of a domestic violence incident, police said.
The Phillies released a statement that they were reported the incident to Major League Baseball after learning of the incident Tuesday morning. The league informed the team that Herrera has been placed on Administrative Leave, according to the statement.
"The Phillies take any domestic violence accusation seriously, and strongly support the Joint Domestic Violence Policy agreed upon by MLB and the MLBPA," the statement read.
When police arrived, officers said they found a 20-year-old woman speaking with security officers, with "visible signs of injury" on her arms and neck that police said she sustained during a dispute with her boyfriend, whom they identified as Odubel Herrera.
Odubel Herrera, 27, of Philadelphia, was located in his hotel room and arrested without incident, police said. He was charged with simple assault and released on a summons.
The casino had no comment as of Tuesday afternoon.
A Venezuelan native, Odubel made his Major League debut with the Phillies in 2015. The centerfielder was an All-Star in 2016.
This story is developing. Check back for details.
