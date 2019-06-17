ATLANTIC CITY — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera will not appear in municipal court for domestic violence charges stemming from his arrest last month.
City police said Monday morning that Herrera's attorney waived his initial arraignment.
Herrera was scheduled to appear in municipal court at 1 p.m. His next court appearance will be scheduled by the court, police said.
Herrera, who has been suspended from the national league, was arrested after an alleged dispute with his 20 year-old girlfriend at Golden Nugget Atlantic City on May 27.
When police arrived, officers said they found the woman speaking with security officers, with “visible signs of injury” on her arms and neck that police said she sustained during a dispute with her boyfriend, whom they identified as Herrera.
Herrera, 27, of Philadelphia, was located in his hotel room and arrested, police said. He was charged with simple assault and released on a summons, pending the June 17 court date.
Following his arrest, the Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced that Herrera has been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.
MLB and the players’ association agreed to a domestic violence policy in 2015, giving Commissioner Rob Manfred the right to investigate and impose discipline. If discipline is warranted, a paid leave can be converted to a suspension without pay.
The leave can last up to seven days while MLB officials look into the arrest. In several previous MLB investigations, the leave has been extended while the probe continues.
A Venezuelan native, Herrera made his Major League debut with the Phillies in 2015. The center fielder was an All-Star in 2016.
