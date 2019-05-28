ATLANTIC CITY — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera was arrested just after 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino following a report of a domestic violence incident, police said.
When police arrived, officers said they found a 20-year-old woman speaking with security officers, with "visible signs of injury" on her arms and neck that police said she sustained during a dispute with her boyfriend, whom they identified as Herrera.
Herrera, 27, of Philadelphia, was located in his hotel room and arrested without incident, police said. He was charged with simple assault and released on a summons.
In a statement released Tuesday, the Phillies said they reported the incident to Major League Baseball after learning of it Tuesday morning.
The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced Tuesday that Herrera has been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.
"The Phillies take any domestic violence accusation seriously, and strongly support the Joint Domestic Violence Policy agreed upon by MLB and the MLBPA," the statement read.
The casino had no comment as of Tuesday afternoon.
A Venezuelan native, Herrera made his Major League debut with the Phillies in 2015. The centerfielder was an All-Star in 2016.
In 2014, another professional athlete, Baltimore Ravens' running back Ray Rice, was arrested in the city for allegedly striking his fiancée unconscious inside an elevator at the former Revel Casino and Hotel.
This story is developing. Check back for details.
