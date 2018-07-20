ATLANTIC CITY — A phone call to police Thursday led to the arrest of a Philadelphia man and the recovery of a handgun, heroin and cocaine, police said.
Detectives Nicholas Berardis and Anthony Abrams were acting on a phone tip about drug dealing from the Knights Inn.
They came in contact with Joel Carlo-Ayhllon, 24, after seeing him allegedly make a drug deal. Carlo-Ayhllon had an active warrant and was arrested. Police searched his motel room and recovered a loaded handgun, 1,000 bags of heroin, 3.5 grams of cocaine and more than $9,000 in cash, police said.
Carlo-Ayhllon was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon while committing a controlled dangerous substance offense, certain person not to possess a weapon, two counts each of possession of CDS and possession with intent to distribute.
— Maxwell Reil
