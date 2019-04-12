PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP — A last minute letter from an attorney for South Jersey Gas prevented the Pinelands Commission from taking an expected vote to withdraw approval of the company’s planned pipeline on Friday.
The letter objected to the commission’s plan to vote, saying there is still a court case pending by environmentalists challenging the Feb. 27, 2017 approval, and the commission cannot take action without giving proper notice and holding a hearing.
Executive Director Nancy Wittenberg has said that the commission’s approval of the pipeline from Maurice River Township to the B.L. England plant in Beesley’s Point, Upper Township, was no longer valid because the owners of the plant had announced they were closing the plant rather than repowering with natural gas.
The approval was given because the pipeline would benefit a plant based in the Pinelands, she said. Since that is no longer the case, the reason for approval has vanished.
The SJ Gas letter was received Friday morning, said Wittenberg, who said she had not yet had a chance to fully read and digest it.
It was discussed in executive session at the commission meeting, after which the commissioners voted to table a resolution to end approval for the pipeline until they can get legal direction from the Attorney General’s Office.
The development keeps alive a five-year quest to build the pipeline by SJ Gas, even though the pipeline’s main customer no longer needs the gas.
The company has said it still wants to build a new pipeline for resiliency, to provide a second way to get natural gas to the Cape May peninsula and parts of Atlantic County now served by only one transmission line. But its spokesperson has acknowledged that it is likely to run along a different route.
In the event of an accident, natural disaster or terrorist attack affecting the single transmission line, more than 100,000 people could go without needed gas for heat and other uses, the company has argued.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
