A forest fire that began in the Pinelands on Saturday grew to 8,000 acres, with crews working to put out the blaze into the next morning.
The fire broke out at 1:45 p.m. in Penn State Forest in Burlington County and spread to the border of Ocean County near Barnegat. By Sunday morning, it grew to cover 8,000 acres with 50 percent contained, said Department of Environmental Protection Spokesman Larry Hajna.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Hajna said. It was not the result of a prescribed burn, he said.
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service’s B10 Division said on its website that the fire, called it the “Spring Hill Wildfire,” was considered a “major forest fire” that will increase in size as the burn-out operation continues. Route 72 was closed in Barnegat due to the fire, the Ocean County Sheriff's Office said.
The smoke-burning odor from the fire reached as far as Bergen County. The Wycoff and Clark police departments advised residents that visible smoke and the smell of the fire filtered into North Jersey on Sunday morning.
Throughout March, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service has been setting prescribed burns in the Pinelands to get rid of underbrush and leaves that fuel fires in the spring. Forest fire season typically spans April and May in New Jersey, when there is warm and windy weather, low humidity and increased day length. The fire service managed two controlled burns in Galloway last week.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.