Carousel Ocean icon.jpg

A junior high student in the Pinelands Regional school district was charged by police Thursday for posting an explicit video of a 12 year-old female classmate on social media, according to the district's Superintendent Melissa McCooley.

McCooley posted a letter to families on the Pinelands Regional School District Facebook page Thursday evening informing them of the situation.

She said in the post that along with one student sharing the video, multiple students also elected to repost it. She asked families to understand that because the female student depicted in the video is 12 years old she said that the video is classified as child pornography. She warned that those reposting it could be subject to criminal charges as well.

"It is evident that students need additional education regarding the ramifications of sending inappropriate messages/videos and social media," McCooley wrote.

She said she plans to reach out to the Ocean County Prosecutors Office for help in this situation and also asked parents to speak to their children.

Contact: 609-272-7239

aauble@pressofac.com

Twitter @AublePressofAC

Tags

Staff Writer

I report breaking news and cover the local stories at the Press's digital desk. I grew up in South Jersey and graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 2017 with a degree in English.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments