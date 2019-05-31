A junior high student in the Pinelands Regional school district was charged by police Thursday for posting an explicit video of a 12 year-old female classmate on social media, according to the district's Superintendent Melissa McCooley.
McCooley posted a letter to families on the Pinelands Regional School District Facebook page Thursday evening informing them of the situation.
She said in the post that along with one student sharing the video, multiple students also elected to repost it. She asked families to understand that because the female student depicted in the video is 12 years old she said that the video is classified as child pornography. She warned that those reposting it could be subject to criminal charges as well.
"It is evident that students need additional education regarding the ramifications of sending inappropriate messages/videos and social media," McCooley wrote.
She said she plans to reach out to the Ocean County Prosecutors Office for help in this situation and also asked parents to speak to their children.
