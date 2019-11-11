Traffic advisory

Atlantic County road projects will affect traffic. Plan for delays and additional travel time. 

 Submitted

Vehicle traffic will be banned from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. Nov. 13 on a route from Pleasantville to Egg Harbor Township, to allow a construction company to move an oversized piece of equipment.

The affected route starts on Franklin Boulevard in Pleasantville, and continues down Washington Avenue to Fire Road, ending at Atlantic Avenue in Egg Harbor Township, according to county spokesperson Linda Gilmore.

Police will be on site. Motorists should seek alternate routes and plan travel time accordingly, the county warned.

For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roadways, visit aclink.org/.

--Michelle Brunetti Post

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

