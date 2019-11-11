Vehicle traffic will be banned from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. Nov. 13 on a route from Pleasantville to Egg Harbor Township, to allow a construction company to move an oversized piece of equipment.
The affected route starts on Franklin Boulevard in Pleasantville, and continues down Washington Avenue to Fire Road, ending at Atlantic Avenue in Egg Harbor Township, according to county spokesperson Linda Gilmore.
Police will be on site. Motorists should seek alternate routes and plan travel time accordingly, the county warned.
For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roadways, visit aclink.org/.
--Michelle Brunetti Post
