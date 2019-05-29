Beach Cam: The Cove at Cape May Point
Rescue operations are underway after a report of a downed plane in the ocean off Cape May Point, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard confirmed.
"We've got people on the way out," said Petty Officer Andy Kendrick. "We've got a couple boats and possibly a helicopter on the way out."
The Federal Aviation Administration says the single engine Mooney M20J aircraft crashed in the water approximately 1,200 feet (365 meters) from the Cape May Lighthouse on Wednesday and is submerged.
@USCG Station Cape May boat crews, and Air Station Atlantic City helicopter crew, local lifeguards, Cape May Fire/Rescue and Sea Tow are on scene with single engine #planecrash off Cape May Point. Initial notification was 11:23am EST. #breaking #breakingnews #USCG #searching pic.twitter.com/HMUveFsNVx— USCG Mid-Atlantic (@uscgmidatlantic) May 29, 2019
The FAA says there is one person aboard.
A bystander called in a report after 11:30 a.m., Kendrick said. No information was immediately available regarding the type of plane or the number of passengers onboard.
Lifeguards and the Cape May Fire Department are on the scene, Kendrick said.
Ann Spiegel, a summer resident on Whilden Avenue, said she heard the the commotion from her kitchen around noon and has been watching as search and rescue efforts continue.
Nicole McMaster, of Cape May Court House, was a chaperone on her son’s Middle Township Elementary field trip. McMaster and the students were on the state park’s nature trail when they heard the plane crash in the water off the beach.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
