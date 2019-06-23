OCEAN CITY — A single-engine Cessna rolled off the runway at the municipal airport Sunday morning and got stuck in the marsh, according to police.
Two passengers were on board the plane, but no one was injured, said Sgt. Patrick Randles.
The Cessna 140 was attempting to land at the Ocean City Municipal Airport just before 10 a.m.
The Federal Aviation Administration said there was a wind gust, and the plane "bounced hard" and ran off the runway.
The airport was open and operating normally shortly after the plane was removed from the marsh.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
