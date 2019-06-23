OCEAN CITY — A single-engine Cessna rolled off the runway at the municipal airport Sunday morning and got stuck in the marsh, according to police.

Two passengers were on board the plane, but no one was injured, said Sgt. Patrick Randles.

The Cessna 140 was attempting to land at the Ocean City Municipal Airport just before 10 a.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration said there was a wind gust, and the plane "bounced hard" and ran off the runway.

The airport was open and operating normally shortly after the plane was removed from the marsh.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact: 609-272-7222

ddanzis@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDanzis

Tags

Staff Writer

I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments