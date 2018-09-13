MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A Planet Fitness will soon be moving into the township’s Rio Grande section.
The gym, offering prospective members a deal of $10 per month, will take over the old J.C. Penney store in the Rio Grande Plaza shopping center.
When it opens, Planet Fitness will be the only “mainstream” fitness center in Cape May County. The only other chain fitness center in the county is Atilis Gym, a South Jersey business with locations in Avalon, Egg Harbor Township, Ocean City, Sea Isle City and Wildwood.
The J.C. Penney closed in 2017 as part of a round of closings across the country. The Rio Grande store was the only J.C. Penney to close in New Jersey at the time.
The store has sat vacant ever since.
There is no official opening date yet, according to Planet Fitness’ website.
The shopping center in Rio Grande features a ShopRite, PetSmart, Gamestop, Hallmark Store, Comcast XFinity Store, Peebles and Primo Hoagies, among others.
— John DeRosier
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.