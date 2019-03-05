BRIDGETON — Two of the six co-defendants charged in the August murder of Millville Midget Football League coach Joseph “JoJo” Jones pleaded not guilty Monday.
Tyrell Hart, 23, of Vineland, and Clifton D. Bailey, 27, of Camden, entered the plea in Cumberland County Superior Court at a post-indictment arraignment.
Jones, 37, was shot at 8:15 p.m. Aug. 9 in the parking lot of Lakeside Middle School as athletes, coaches and parents were leaving after a Midget League practice. Jones’ 7-year-old son, an athlete on the team, was at the practice where his father was killed.
Hart, Bailey; Eugene Cosby, 43, and Genea Hughes-Lee, 34, both of Malaga, Gloucester County; Will El-Bey, 22, and Hakeem Smith, 23, of Vineland, were indicted Feb. 20 in the fatal shooting.
The half-dozen co-defendants were also indicted on charges of conspiracy, weapons offenses, attempted murder, obstruction, hindering, tampering, bribery and making fictitious reports.
Cosby, El-Bey and Bailey are in jail, according to court documents, while Hart, Smith and Hughes-Lee have been released pending trial.
El-Bey and Smith are scheduled to appear for a post-indictment arraignment Friday, while Hughes-Lee’s appearance is scheduled for May 13.
