PLEASANTVILLE — For the fifth year, the city hosted a beer and wine tasting Saturday evening to raise money for an initiative that funds community programs and scholarships for local students.
The Sunset Wine & Beer Tasting at Lakes Bay Marina featured live music and a dance competition, according to a news release. Proceeds benefit the Pleasantville Envisions Pride and Prosperity, or PEPP, initiative, as well as scholarships.
“We are excited to celebrate the 5th year of the Sunset Wine & Beer Tasting with our friends and family at the Lakes Bay Marina,” Pleasantville Mayor Jesse Tweedle Sr. said in a release ahead of the event. “With the return of the popular Bop Dance Contest, this year will be another memorable event as we support scholarships for students through PEPP.”
