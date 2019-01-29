Pleasantville police charged three teens for joyriding after officers chased a stolen car into Atlantic City Monday morning, according to Captain Matthew Hartman.
Pleasantville patrolman John Marciante and his partner Patrolman Victor Nelson observed a red Subaru that was reported stolen from Somers Point at the intersection of West Jersey Avenue and Main Street at approximately 9 a.m.
Police said that the pursuit started after the driver of the stolen car failed to stop for officers.
According to Hartman, the car, which police said had four people inside, traveled north on Main Street and then east on Delilah Road eventually traveling east on Route 30 into Atlantic City. After entering Atlantic City the accused traveled south on Martin Luther King Boulevard to Arctic Avenue and then west on Arctic Avenue.
At the intersection of Mississippi Avenue and Arctic Avenue it struck another car and fled the scene continuing west on Arctic until it struck a parked car at Arctic and Florida Avenue, police said.
All four occupants of the stolen car then fled on foot.
Two males and one female were apprehended in the area by Marciante, Nelson and Pleasantville Patrolman Juan Morillo.
Police said they were unable to locate the unidentified male driver after an extensive area search in conjunction with Atlantic City Police Department Patrol and K-9 personnel.
The 16 year-old female of Somers Point, 17 year old male from Mays Landing and 17 year-old male from Egg Harbor Township, were transported to the Pleasantville Police Department and charged with Joyriding.
The 17 year-old male from Mays Landing was additionally charged with Possession of Marijuana under 50 grams.
Police said the juveniles were then turned over to the Somers Point Police Department.
