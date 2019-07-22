The Hargrave family of Pleasantville had a surprising house guest pay them a visit last month.
James and Laurie Hargrave welcomed Gov. Phil Murphy into their home as part of the governor’s “Table Talk” series, and had a wide-ranging conversation about issues facing New Jersey residents.
“I was so excited about this,” Mayor Jesse Tweedle said. “It’s very unique to have the governor come to a location like your house.”
Laurie was confused at first when she got a call from Mayor Tweedle saying that the governor wanted to visit the Hargraves in their home. She couldn’t believe that she and her husband would be able to get to have an intimate conversation with the governor, much less that he would be coming directly to her house.
“It’s definitely rare,” Laurie said. “But it was an honor and a privilege.”
The Hargrave’s said they were chosen at random to participate, and that they did not apply to be a part of the “Table Talk”. Instead, they were picked because Governor Murphy wanted to sit down with constituents that were part of a hardworking, middle-class family.
Despite the fact that Mayor Tweedle and Freeholder Ernest Coursey were in attendance for the discussion, Governor Murphy wanted to give the Hargraves his undivided attention, and hear directly from them.
“He wanted to hear from a normal perspective – and that’s what we gave him,” James said.
James, who has worked at NJ Transit for 32 years, said that Governor Murphy was very interested in hearing his perspective on the transportation industry in New Jersey and how it could be improved.
A bulk of the conversation was focused on taxes and what New Jersey could do to accommodate working-class residents and recent retirees.
“So many good citizens want to stay in New Jersey after retiring but can’t because of taxes and cost of living,” Laurie said. “You want to be able to live comfortably after retirement.”
The Hargraves said they were most impressed with Governor Murphy’s commitment to having a discussion with them.
“He stayed over 45 minutes to talk,” James said. “It was a very productive conversation.”
If Governor Murphy does want to pay the Hargraves another visit, James and Laurie would gladly welcome it.
“It was a great experience,” Laurie said. “One of the best days of my life for sure.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.