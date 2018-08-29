PLEASANTVILLE— The fire department responded to a structure fire on the south side of the city on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the department.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming out of a two-story residence, according to the fire department.
The department notified dispatch and, due to extreme temperatures, requested a second alarm for the fire, the post said.
The second alarm brought AC International Airport and Absecon fire departments to the scene and Ventnor and Atlantic City fire departments covered the city, according to the post.
All off-duty Pleasantville firefighters were called to respond, the post said.
Tricare EMS stood by to assist personnel on the scene and the fire was confined to the building, according to the fire department.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.